Strengthening Ties: India and Qatar Forge Strategic Partnership

In a display of diplomatic goodwill, President Droupadi Murmu hosted the Amir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani, at a ceremonial banquet in Rashtrapati Bhavan. Both leaders emphasized the burgeoning strategic partnership between India and Qatar, highlighting key sectors like trade, technology, and cultural exchange.

A special ceremonial guard of honor was accorded earlier in the day to welcome the visiting dignitary, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar joining the celebrations. This visit marks the Amir's second state visit to India, symbolizing deepening ties between the two nations.

Addressing the banquet, President Murmu expressed satisfaction with the historic ties and the enhanced bilateral relations. Talks held at Hyderabad House between PM Modi and the Amir further cemented this alliance, focusing on mutual interests in energy, investments, and people-to-people connections.

(With inputs from agencies.)