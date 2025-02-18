Left Menu

China Champions Peace Talks at UN Security Council

China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi reaffirmed support for peace talks in Ukraine, speaking to the United Nations Security Council. The focus was on China's commitment to peace without geopolitical trade-offs, while also addressing the Middle East's two-state solution. China's stance was reinforced amid Russia-Ukraine tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:25 IST
China's commitment to fostering peace discussions in Ukraine was highlighted by China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday. Wang emphasized that Gaza and the West Bank must not be seen as bargaining chips in political negotiations.

As Russian and U.S. officials met in Saudi Arabia to strive towards ending the Ukraine conflict, Wang echoed China's support for peace efforts. He reiterated four key points outlined by President Xi Jinping in April, emphasizing non-interference in selfish gains and global stability.

During China's presidency of the Security Council for February, Wang chaired the meeting on multilateralism. The conversation highlighted differing global perspectives on the Ukraine situation and the importance of understanding the conflict's roots and respecting international stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

