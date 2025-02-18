Left Menu

Israel and Hamas Enter Indirect Talks for Gaza Ceasefire Stage Two

Israel and Hamas are set to begin indirect negotiations for the second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal, focusing on the release of hostages. This comes amid plans to return hostages this week. The negotiations are expected to tackle issues like Gaza's post-war administration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 23:29 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 23:29 IST
Israel and Hamas Enter Indirect Talks for Gaza Ceasefire Stage Two

Israel and Hamas will soon engage in indirect negotiations to advance the second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal. This development was confirmed on Tuesday as the Palestinian militant group announced plans to release more hostages, including the bodies of children, within the week.

The negotiations were initially postponed despite being scheduled to commence in early February. Qatar, Egypt, and the United States are mediating the talks which are critical to resolving post-war governance issues in Gaza. An initial truce has been in place since January.

The release plan, approved in Cairo, calls for the return of six living hostages and four deceased by the end of the week. Additionally, Israeli officials are working on facilitating aid delivery, including mobile homes for displaced Gazans, to further stabilize the fragile ceasefire agreement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025