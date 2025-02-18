Israel and Hamas Enter Indirect Talks for Gaza Ceasefire Stage Two
Israel and Hamas are set to begin indirect negotiations for the second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal, focusing on the release of hostages. This comes amid plans to return hostages this week. The negotiations are expected to tackle issues like Gaza's post-war administration.
Israel and Hamas will soon engage in indirect negotiations to advance the second stage of the Gaza ceasefire deal. This development was confirmed on Tuesday as the Palestinian militant group announced plans to release more hostages, including the bodies of children, within the week.
The negotiations were initially postponed despite being scheduled to commence in early February. Qatar, Egypt, and the United States are mediating the talks which are critical to resolving post-war governance issues in Gaza. An initial truce has been in place since January.
The release plan, approved in Cairo, calls for the return of six living hostages and four deceased by the end of the week. Additionally, Israeli officials are working on facilitating aid delivery, including mobile homes for displaced Gazans, to further stabilize the fragile ceasefire agreement.
(With inputs from agencies.)
