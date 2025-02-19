Left Menu

Colombia's Petro Faces Missile Threat from Drug Traffickers

Colombian President Gustavo Petro reveals that drug traffickers have missiles intending to target his plane. During a national police event, he highlighted this threat, emphasizing the success of his anti-drug operations as the reason behind the alleged plot, although no evidence was presented.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bogota | Updated: 19-02-2025 00:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 00:23 IST
  • Country:
  • Colombia

Colombian President Gustavo Petro announced a grave threat to his safety on Tuesday, claiming drug traffickers have acquired missiles with plans to target his plane. The revelation underscores the escalating danger as Petro's policies against the drug trade gain traction in Colombia.

Speaking at the induction ceremony for Colombia's new national police director, Petro stated, "They want to shoot a missile at my plane, which the drug traffickers bought and have stored." Despite his claims, Petro did not provide evidence to support his allegations.

The President's announcement highlights the tensions in Colombia as efforts to dismantle drug networks continue to meet resistance. Petro's administration remains determined to tackle the deep-rooted issues, even as threats loom large.

(With inputs from agencies.)

