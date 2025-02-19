Rubio's Diplomatic Marathon: Key Talks in Europe and Beyond

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held pivotal discussions with high-ranking European officials following his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov in Saudi Arabia. The French foreign ministry confirmed these conversations took place with France, the UK, Germany, Italy, and the EU's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.

During the talks, Rubio and his counterparts focused on the outcomes of the Saudi Arabia meeting and also touched upon a recent European security gathering held in Paris, where discussions centered on European security and the situation in Ukraine.

The dialogue underscores the complexity and importance of diplomatic relations amidst ongoing global tensions, highlighting Rubio's role in mediating peace and security efforts across the Atlantic.

(With inputs from agencies.)