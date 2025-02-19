Left Menu

Cult Leader Held Without Bail Amidst Cross-State Killing Spree

Jack LaSota, the alleged leader of a cult-like group linked to multiple killings across three states, was denied bail in Maryland. LaSota and two associates were arrested for trespassing. The group, composed of radical anarchists, has been associated with several deaths between November 2022 and January 2023.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Maryland | Updated: 19-02-2025 01:34 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 01:34 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a concerning development, Jack LaSota, the supposed leader of a cult-like organization dubbed as 'Zizians,' was ordered to be held without bail in Maryland. LaSota, along with two companions, was apprehended over the weekend on charges of trespassing and is believed to be a flight risk.

Authorities have linked the group to a string of gruesome killings across three states. Their violent spree allegedly includes the murder of a California landlord last November and a fatal shootout in Vermont, which claimed the life of a U.S. Border Patrol agent. The recent arrest in Frostburg, Maryland, further solidifies their ties to these acts.

The judiciary remains cautious, given the group's alleged ties to extreme anarchist ideologies and violent activities. Court records paint a portrait of young, technically adept individuals entangled in a web of radical beliefs and criminal actions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

