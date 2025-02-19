Ukrainian Strike Targets Rare North Korean Artillery: A Wartime First

Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted a North Korean self-propelled howitzer on the eastern front, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing conflict with Russia. According to Ukraine's military, this is the first reported instance of a North Korean М-1978 Koksan howitzer being struck by a Ukrainian drone.

The attack took place in the Luhansk region, a mostly Russian-occupied territory. A statement issued by the Khortytsia, or East, group of forces confirmed the news, highlighting that the rare artillery vehicle was first observed in October 2024. The event was captured in a video showing the military target being destroyed.

The region of Luhansk is one of four territories formally annexed by Russia in 2022. Despite these annexations, Ukraine and its allies have refused to recognize Russian claims. Reports indicate up to 12,000 North Korean troops have been deployed in support of Russia, with more possibly being sent to the contested Kursk region.

