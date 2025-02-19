Left Menu

Ukrainian Strike Targets Rare North Korean Artillery: A Wartime First

Ukrainian forces have targeted and destroyed a rare North Korean self-propelled howitzer amid ongoing conflict with Russia. This marks the first reported instance of a North Korean М-1978 Koksan howitzer being hit by a Ukrainian drone. The incident occurred in the Luhansk region, largely controlled by Russian forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 01:38 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 01:38 IST
Ukrainian Strike Targets Rare North Korean Artillery: A Wartime First
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Ukrainian forces have successfully targeted a North Korean self-propelled howitzer on the eastern front, marking a significant milestone in their ongoing conflict with Russia. According to Ukraine's military, this is the first reported instance of a North Korean М-1978 Koksan howitzer being struck by a Ukrainian drone.

The attack took place in the Luhansk region, a mostly Russian-occupied territory. A statement issued by the Khortytsia, or East, group of forces confirmed the news, highlighting that the rare artillery vehicle was first observed in October 2024. The event was captured in a video showing the military target being destroyed.

The region of Luhansk is one of four territories formally annexed by Russia in 2022. Despite these annexations, Ukraine and its allies have refused to recognize Russian claims. Reports indicate up to 12,000 North Korean troops have been deployed in support of Russia, with more possibly being sent to the contested Kursk region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025