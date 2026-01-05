Left Menu

Empowering Tomorrow: Tamil Nadu Gifts Laptops to Students

Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin launched a free laptop distribution scheme for students, emphasizing it as an opportunity rather than a gift. The initiative aims to digitally empower students and enhance their skills, with 10 lakh laptops set for distribution initially, covering various educational streams.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:19 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:19 IST
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin inaugurated a free laptop distribution scheme on Monday to benefit college students, underscoring the initiative as an opportunity to empower them worldwide. The scheme, titled 'Ulagam Ungal Kaiyil' (The world is in your hands), seeks to foster digital empowerment and skill development, according to the state government.

The scheme targets distributing a total of 20 lakh laptops, with 10 lakh allocated for the initial phase. An investment of Rs 2,000 crore has been committed this fiscal year, benefiting students across government institutions, including polytechnic colleges and ITIs. Laptops from top brands like Dell, Acer, and HP, equipped with modern processors and software, will be provided.

Stalin remarked on the transformative potential of AI, likening it to humanity's discovery of fire, while stressing the importance of skill acquisition. Highlighting Tamil Nadu's welfare schemes and economic growth goals, he urged students to focus solely on education to secure their future and contribute to collective societal progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

