Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro

Switzerland has taken decisive action by freezing assets connected to Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and his associates, a move announced by the Swiss government on Monday.

This follows his arrest in Caracas by U.S. forces, with the assets freeze impacting 37 individuals. While the Swiss Foreign Ministry refrained from disclosing the value of the assets involved, the measure, set to last four years, is aimed at thwarting the movement of potentially illicit resources.

This action complements existing sanctions on Venezuela, in place since 2018, but excludes members of the current Venezuelan government. Switzerland expressed intentions to repatriate any fraudulently obtained funds for the benefit of the Venezuelan population during a time of high volatility.

