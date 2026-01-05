Left Menu

Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro

Switzerland has frozen assets belonging to Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and associates, following his arrest by U.S. forces. The freeze affects 37 people and aims to prevent the illegal outflow of funds. It excludes current Venezuelan government members and seeks to return any illicit funds to benefit the Venezuelan people.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:14 IST
Switzerland has taken decisive action by freezing assets connected to Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and his associates, a move announced by the Swiss government on Monday.

This follows his arrest in Caracas by U.S. forces, with the assets freeze impacting 37 individuals. While the Swiss Foreign Ministry refrained from disclosing the value of the assets involved, the measure, set to last four years, is aimed at thwarting the movement of potentially illicit resources.

This action complements existing sanctions on Venezuela, in place since 2018, but excludes members of the current Venezuelan government. Switzerland expressed intentions to repatriate any fraudulently obtained funds for the benefit of the Venezuelan population during a time of high volatility.

(With inputs from agencies.)

