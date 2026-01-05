Switzerland Freezes Assets Linked to Venezuela's Maduro
Switzerland has frozen assets belonging to Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and associates, following his arrest by U.S. forces. The freeze affects 37 people and aims to prevent the illegal outflow of funds. It excludes current Venezuelan government members and seeks to return any illicit funds to benefit the Venezuelan people.
Switzerland has taken decisive action by freezing assets connected to Venezuela's Nicolas Maduro and his associates, a move announced by the Swiss government on Monday.
This follows his arrest in Caracas by U.S. forces, with the assets freeze impacting 37 individuals. While the Swiss Foreign Ministry refrained from disclosing the value of the assets involved, the measure, set to last four years, is aimed at thwarting the movement of potentially illicit resources.
This action complements existing sanctions on Venezuela, in place since 2018, but excludes members of the current Venezuelan government. Switzerland expressed intentions to repatriate any fraudulently obtained funds for the benefit of the Venezuelan population during a time of high volatility.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
China's Involvement in Reviving Venezuela's Oil Sector Amid U.S. Sanctions
Venezuelan Tankers Defy U.S. Sanctions in Stealth Mode
Karnataka Cabinet Condemns VB-G RAM G Act as a Federal Betrayal; Sanctions Major Projects
U.S. Sanctions Tighten Grip on Venezuelan Oil Sector
Trump Lifts Sanctions on Spyware Executives: Intellexa's Controversial Comeback