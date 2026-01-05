Left Menu

Congress Gears Up for 2026 Kerala Assembly Polls with Ambitious Strategy

The Congress party is preparing for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections with a target of winning over 100 seats for the UDF. Strategies discussed at the KPCC Leadership Summit include expanding alliances, early candidate selection, and addressing local socio-religious issues. Confidence remains high due to recent local election outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Wayanad | Updated: 05-01-2026 21:14 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 21:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Congress party is ramping up its efforts for the 2026 Kerala Assembly elections, setting an ambitious target to secure more than 100 seats for the United Democratic Front (UDF). Discussions during the two-day KPCC Leadership Summit 2026, held in Sultan Bathery, center around an expansion strategy to broaden its base, party sources revealed on Monday.

A senior party leader expressed the party's boosted confidence stemming from favorable local body election results. To strengthen its position, the UDF is exploring partnerships with various political groups, including current allies of the LDF. Ongoing discussions with Kerala Congress (M) reflect this approach, despite no official confirmation.

Congress leaders are hopeful that grassroots-level expansion will be bolstered by unease among Hindu sections disillusioned with the Left government. A series of outreach activities are planned, addressing key issues such as the Sabarimala gold loss, coastal and hilly area concerns, and potential economic development strategies, ensuring the Congress-led UDF presents viable alternatives to voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

