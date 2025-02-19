Left Menu

Grindr Escapes Liability in Teen Assault Case

A federal appeals court ruled that Grindr is not liable for an underage user's assaults by men he met on the app. The decision invoked Section 230, shielding online platforms from user-generated content liability. The case highlights ongoing debates over online accountability and protections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 02:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 02:29 IST
Grindr Escapes Liability in Teen Assault Case

In a significant ruling, a federal appeals court has decided that Grindr, a popular gay dating app, holds no liability for the assault of a minor by adults he met through the app. The decision, reached by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Pasadena, hinges on the protections offered by Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields online platforms from responsibility for user-generated content.

The plaintiff, using the pseudonym John Doe, accused the app of negligence and poor design after he was raped by four men in 2019, a situation exacerbated by his false representation of being 18 on the platform. Judge Sandra Ikuta emphasized that Grindr's role was limited to being a publisher of communications, which are considered "content neutral."

This ruling is seen as a win for social media giants who depend on Section 230 for protection. It also underscores ongoing legal tensions regarding accountability in the digital age. Despite the ruling, the debate over Section 230's scope continues, with some urging the Supreme Court for a reassessment.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025