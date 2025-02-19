Left Menu

Border Arrests Plummet: Trump Effect or Strict Policies?

Arrests for illegal border crossings from Mexico fell by 39% in January, suggesting an impact from President Trump's immigration policies. Border Patrol Chief Michael Banks emphasizes the goal of operational control, while Homeland Security launches an ad campaign to deter illegal crossings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 19-02-2025 04:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 04:09 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

Arrests for illegal crossings from Mexico dropped by 39% in January compared to the previous month, a potential indicator of President Donald Trump's stricter immigration policies taking effect.

The Border Patrol reported 21,593 arrests in January, down from 47,316 in December, marking the lowest number since May 2020, as per US Customs and Border Protection. The White House credits this to what they call the 'Trump effect.'

Even before Trump's inauguration, arrests had significantly decreased from a high of 250,000 in December 2023, partly due to Mexican authorities' enhanced enforcement and prior asylum restrictions set by President Biden in June. Upon taking office, Trump further tightened immigration controls, contributing to the ongoing decline in border arrests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

