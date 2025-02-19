Border Arrests Plummet: Trump Effect or Strict Policies?

Arrests for illegal crossings from Mexico dropped by 39% in January compared to the previous month, a potential indicator of President Donald Trump's stricter immigration policies taking effect.

The Border Patrol reported 21,593 arrests in January, down from 47,316 in December, marking the lowest number since May 2020, as per US Customs and Border Protection. The White House credits this to what they call the 'Trump effect.'

Even before Trump's inauguration, arrests had significantly decreased from a high of 250,000 in December 2023, partly due to Mexican authorities' enhanced enforcement and prior asylum restrictions set by President Biden in June. Upon taking office, Trump further tightened immigration controls, contributing to the ongoing decline in border arrests.

