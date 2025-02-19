Panamanian Hotel Serves as Temporary Refuge for Deported Migrants

Nearly 300 migrants, deported under the administration of US President Donald Trump, are being held in a Panamanian hotel. These individuals come from ten countries, mostly Asian, where direct deportation poses challenges, necessitating Panama as a transit point under an agreement with the US.

Panama's government, led by President JoseRaul Mulino, faces domestic pressure over this arrangement, especially amid concerns for the welfare and conditions of the migrants, who have been seen holding signs like 'Help' and 'We are not safe in our country' against their windows.

While 171 deportees have agreed to return home with assistance from international agencies, efforts continue for the remaining individuals. This development has stirred public and governmental scrutiny, with more information expected from Panamanian authorities.

