Left Menu

Panamanian Hotel Serves as Temporary Refuge for Deported Migrants

Nearly 300 individuals from various countries, deported under US President Trump's policies, are held in a Panamanian hotel. While awaiting relocation to their homelands, many express unwillingness to return, sparking international efforts to find alternatives. Panama acts as a transit country, providing medical care and sustenance amid political scrutiny.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panamacity | Updated: 19-02-2025 06:09 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 06:09 IST
Panamanian Hotel Serves as Temporary Refuge for Deported Migrants
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Nearly 300 migrants, deported under the administration of US President Donald Trump, are being held in a Panamanian hotel. These individuals come from ten countries, mostly Asian, where direct deportation poses challenges, necessitating Panama as a transit point under an agreement with the US.

Panama's government, led by President JoseRaul Mulino, faces domestic pressure over this arrangement, especially amid concerns for the welfare and conditions of the migrants, who have been seen holding signs like 'Help' and 'We are not safe in our country' against their windows.

While 171 deportees have agreed to return home with assistance from international agencies, efforts continue for the remaining individuals. This development has stirred public and governmental scrutiny, with more information expected from Panamanian authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025