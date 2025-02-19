Russian Drone Assault Thwarted by Ukrainian Air Force

The Ukrainian military announced on Wednesday that Russia had initiated a significant overnight offensive, deploying 167 drones and two missiles. This operation underscores the ongoing tension and conflict between the two nations.

In a detailed response, the Ukrainian air force managed to intercept and destroy 106 of the incoming drones. Furthermore, it is reported that 56 additional drones did not reach their intended targets. This failure was likely due to the effective implementation of electronic countermeasures, though specifics were not disclosed.

The air force did not provide detailed information regarding the disposition of the five remaining drones, leaving some aspects of the incident unclear. This development highlights the persistent volatility and tactical exchanges between Ukrainian and Russian forces.

(With inputs from agencies.)