India's Call for a Revamp at the UN High Table

At a recent Security Council meeting led by China, India criticized nations resisting the expansion of the permanent membership as status quoists with narrow, non-progressive views, stressing that such opposition is no longer tolerable.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN, Ambassador Parvathaneni Harish, highlighted the necessity of reforms during the open debate on ‘Practicing Multilateralism, Reforming and Improving Global Governance’. He emphasized three key principles for successful UNSC reforms: expanding both permanent and non-permanent membership, initiating text-based negotiations, and setting ambitious timelines linked to concrete outcomes.

Harish drew attention to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's past statements on the importance of reforms, asserting India's long-standing advocacy for restructuring outdated UN frameworks to reflect current global realities. He also stressed the importance of addressing historic injustices, particularly Africa's underrepresentation, and underlined India's commitment to working with global partners towards a reformed multilateralism.

(With inputs from agencies.)