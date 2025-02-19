Sisodia Slams BJP Over Rising Crimes Against Women in Delhi

Senior AAP leader Manish Sisodia took a strong stance against the BJP on Wednesday, citing the recent sexual assault of a minor girl in Tilak Nagar as a failing of the law and order situation in the city.

Sisodia, former deputy minister of Delhi, asserted that crimes against women have escalated, pointing out that perpetrators are seemingly unafraid of legal repercussions.

He emphasized that with the elections over, the BJP should prioritize restoring law and order, instead of focusing solely on political rivalries with Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party. Notably, the BJP's return to power followed their recent victory over the AAP in the February 5 assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)