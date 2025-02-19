Vigils and Voices: Protests Rise Against Execution in Southeast Asia

In a fervent appeal against capital punishment, rights activists are set to hold candlelight vigils on Wednesday in Singapore and Malaysia. The demonstrations aim to protest the imminent execution of Malaysian Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, convicted of drug trafficking, despite increasing calls to cease the sentence.

Arrested in 2014 for possessing 52 grams of heroin and sentenced in 2017, Pranthaman faces the noose this Thursday, becoming the fourth execution in Singapore this year related to drug offenses, as strict laws mandate severe penalties for trafficking.

Opponents, including family and advocates, highlight systemic issues in his conviction. Amnesty International has condemned the process, emphasizing it undermines fair trial rights. Efforts mount urging both Singapore and Malaysia for intervention and policy reforms concerning the death penalty.

