Vigils and Voices: Protests Rise Against Execution in Southeast Asia

Activists in Singapore and Malaysia plan candlelight vigils opposing the impending execution of Pannir Selvam Pranthaman. Arrested for drug trafficking, Pranthaman's case highlights Singapore's harsh laws targeting low-level couriers. Despite his claims of innocence, his fate seems sealed without prosecutorial leniency. Protesters urge Singapore to reconsider its stance on capital punishment.

Updated: 19-02-2025 14:57 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 14:35 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In a fervent appeal against capital punishment, rights activists are set to hold candlelight vigils on Wednesday in Singapore and Malaysia. The demonstrations aim to protest the imminent execution of Malaysian Pannir Selvam Pranthaman, convicted of drug trafficking, despite increasing calls to cease the sentence.

Arrested in 2014 for possessing 52 grams of heroin and sentenced in 2017, Pranthaman faces the noose this Thursday, becoming the fourth execution in Singapore this year related to drug offenses, as strict laws mandate severe penalties for trafficking.

Opponents, including family and advocates, highlight systemic issues in his conviction. Amnesty International has condemned the process, emphasizing it undermines fair trial rights. Efforts mount urging both Singapore and Malaysia for intervention and policy reforms concerning the death penalty.

(With inputs from agencies.)

