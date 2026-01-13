RPF Cracks Down on Drug Trafficking in Ramgarh
A 40-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was apprehended with around 80 kg of ganja in Jharkhand’s Ramgarh district. The Railway Protection Force made the arrest during a routine check on the Shakti Punj Express. The ganja, valued at Rs 39.85 lakh, led to an FIR under the NDPS Act.
In a significant bust, a 40-year-old man from Madhya Pradesh was arrested for allegedly transporting nearly 80 kg of ganja in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district.
Officials from the Railway Protection Force (RPF) detained the suspect during a routine inspection aboard the Shakti Punj Express at the Barkakana railway station last Sunday.
Carried in a cloth bundle, the seized contraband has an estimated market value of Rs 39.85 lakh. Authorities have registered an FIR under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985 in connection with the case.
