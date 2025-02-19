EU Approves 16th Sanctions Package on Russia Amid War Tensions

The European Union has given the green light to a new series of sanctions against Russia, which are expected to be enacted next week, marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine. EU officials confirmed the decision on Wednesday.

Despite being on the sidelines of US-led peace talks, the EU continues to exert its influence by penalizing over 2,300 Russian officials and entities since the war began on February 24, 2022. The latest measures comprise the 16th package, which includes travel bans, asset freezes, and restrictions targeting Russia's 'shadow fleet' used to evade oil and gas transportation bans.

The sanctions, which limit Russian access to ports, airports, and financial institutions, aim to counteract Russia's circumvention strategies, with EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen advocating the robust approach. Additional targets include nearly 50 Russian officials and numerous banks and financial institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)