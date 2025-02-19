Left Menu

Supreme Court Mandates Child Care Spaces in Public Buildings

The Supreme Court mandated the establishment of child care and feeding facilities in public buildings, urging states to ensure privacy for mothers and benefits for infants. The move follows a plea for infrastructure to support nursing mothers, with the Centre's advisory deemed aligned with constitutional rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:05 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:03 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Supreme Court has underscored the critical need for distinct child care and infant feeding spaces in public buildings, compelling state governments to ensure the availability of such facilities.

A bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Prasanna B. Varale emphasized that these setups are vital for maintaining the privacy of mothers and enhancing the well-being of infants.

The directive seeks to address the lack of concrete legislation on the issue, urging compliance with the Ministry of Women and Child Development's advisory to safeguard fundamental rights under the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

