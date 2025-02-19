Supreme Court Mandates Child Care Spaces in Public Buildings

The Supreme Court has underscored the critical need for distinct child care and infant feeding spaces in public buildings, compelling state governments to ensure the availability of such facilities.

A bench comprising Justices B.V. Nagarathna and Prasanna B. Varale emphasized that these setups are vital for maintaining the privacy of mothers and enhancing the well-being of infants.

The directive seeks to address the lack of concrete legislation on the issue, urging compliance with the Ministry of Women and Child Development's advisory to safeguard fundamental rights under the Constitution.

(With inputs from agencies.)