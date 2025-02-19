Left Menu

Rohingya Arrest Raises Questions on Identity and Migration Policies

Three Rohingyas, including a married couple, were arrested in Telangana, India, for allegedly entering the country illegally. Found with an Indian passport, Aadhaar card, and Bangladeshi IDs, they reportedly worked at a farmhouse for eight months. Authorities suspect document forgery and are investigating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:37 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:37 IST
Authorities in Telangana have arrested three Rohingya individuals, including a married couple, on charges of illegal entry into India. The trio, aged 20 to 22, were discovered working at a farmhouse in Rajapur mandal, Mahabubnagar district, based on credible intelligence received by the police.

Upon arrest, the police confiscated one Indian passport, an Aadhaar card, and Bangladeshi identity documents from the migrants. One individual had allegedly entered India initially in 2012, with records indicating involvement in bringing the couple from Bangladesh in 2024, with promises of employment in exchange for money.

Investigations are underway to determine how they obtained Indian identification papers, amid suspicions of forgery. A case has been filed under several sections of the Indian Passport Act, Foreigners Act, and the BNS, as authorities probe deeper into the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

