Egypt Urges International Support for Gaza Rebuild Amid Controversial Trump Proposal

In Madrid this Wednesday, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged the international community to endorse a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that ensures Palestinians remain on their lands. His appeal comes amid widespread Arab discontent over U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for the region. Trump's proposal suggests transforming Gaza into an international tourist hub post-resettlement of its Palestinian population, an idea met with resistance from key regional players.

Egypt and Jordan, alongside their Arab counterparts, firmly stand against the displacement outlined in Trump's plan. Sisi emphasized the critical role of the U.N. Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) in supporting Palestinians with essential services such as education and health care. The agency faces significant operational challenges, particularly after new Israeli restrictions on its functions within Israeli territories.

Amidst regional discussions, the UAE has formally communicated its opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians, according to the state news agency WAM. Leaders from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, and Qatar plan to deliberate further in Riyadh, aiming to consolidate a collective Arab position ahead of the Arab League summit in Cairo set for March.

(With inputs from agencies.)