Left Menu

Egypt Urges International Support for Gaza Rebuild Amid Controversial Trump Proposal

Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi called for the international community to support a plan to rebuild Gaza without displacing Palestinians, opposing a proposal by U.S. President Donald Trump. Arab states, including Egypt and Jordan, reject Trump's plan and emphasize the importance of UNRWA's services for Palestinians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:45 IST
Egypt Urges International Support for Gaza Rebuild Amid Controversial Trump Proposal
Egypt's president

In Madrid this Wednesday, Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi urged the international community to endorse a plan for the reconstruction of Gaza that ensures Palestinians remain on their lands. His appeal comes amid widespread Arab discontent over U.S. President Donald Trump's vision for the region. Trump's proposal suggests transforming Gaza into an international tourist hub post-resettlement of its Palestinian population, an idea met with resistance from key regional players.

Egypt and Jordan, alongside their Arab counterparts, firmly stand against the displacement outlined in Trump's plan. Sisi emphasized the critical role of the U.N. Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNRWA) in supporting Palestinians with essential services such as education and health care. The agency faces significant operational challenges, particularly after new Israeli restrictions on its functions within Israeli territories.

Amidst regional discussions, the UAE has formally communicated its opposition to any forced displacement of Palestinians, according to the state news agency WAM. Leaders from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, the UAE, and Qatar plan to deliberate further in Riyadh, aiming to consolidate a collective Arab position ahead of the Arab League summit in Cairo set for March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025