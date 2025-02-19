Left Menu

Mysterious Discovery: Unidentified Woman Found with Mutilated Face in Himachal Pradesh

An unidentified woman with a mutilated face was discovered under a culvert in Himachal Pradesh's Una district. Authorities suspect murder and deliberate identity concealment. Police have intensified their investigation and are collaborating with Punjab police to identify the victim and apprehend the perpetrator.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:00 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:00 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A gruesome discovery has been reported from the Gagret area of Himachal Pradesh's Una district, where the body of an unidentified woman, found beneath a culvert, shows signs of a brutal attack. The woman's face was severely mutilated, possibly to obfuscate her identity.

Investigators have yet to recover any of the woman's belongings at the crime scene, prompting a comprehensive probe led by Superintendent of Police Rakesh Singh. Forensic teams have gathered crucial evidence, while coordination efforts have been launched with police stations in neighboring Punjab to identify the victim swiftly.

The incident came to light when local villagers, out to cut grass, stumbled upon the horrific scene and alerted police. Authorities have since dispatched the body for post-mortem examination, intensifying their search for the suspect and formulating a wide-ranging inquiry into potential angles of the crime.

(With inputs from agencies.)

