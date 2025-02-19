Left Menu

Ganga's Water: A Crisis in the Sacred Flow

The Ganga's water at Triveni Sangam during Maha Kumbh is currently not suitable for bathing due to high Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels. Despite government efforts, the water quality remains a concern with fluctuating BOD levels. Improved sanitation measures and increased water release aim to address these issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:02 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The quality of water at Triveni Sangam, a focal point for millions of pilgrims during the Maha Kumbh Mela, has raised significant health concerns. According to government data, the Biological Oxygen Demand (BOD) levels in the Ganga exceed the safe limits for bathing.

BOD is a critical indicator used to measure the amount of oxygen needed by microorganisms to break down organic material in water. A spike in this measure reveals higher organic content, implying potential contamination. To be deemed fit for bathing, river water should maintain a BOD level below 3 milligrams per litre.

Despite water releases and extensive sanitation improvements since the 2019 Ardh Kumbh, such as the construction of thousands of toilets and the implementation of faecal sludge treatment plants, the river's water quality remains precarious. Authorities are continually monitoring and responding to these challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

