Uttarakhand Approves Historic Land Law to Safeguard Identity
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved a new land law to protect the state's resources and cultural identity. This historic move addresses longstanding public demand to restrict land purchases and aims to preserve the state's heritage and citizens' rights.
- Country:
- India
The Uttarakhand Cabinet has enacted a groundbreaking land law, aimed at securing the state's resources and maintaining its distinctive cultural identity. The decision, made on Wednesday, responds to a growing public call for stricter regulations on land acquisitions in the area.
State officials noted that people have long urged limits on individual land purchases to preserve Uttarakhand's unique heritage. Chief Minister Dhami initiated the move towards stringent land laws in September last year, highlighting widespread rule violations in land transactions.
In a post-decision announcement, Dhami emphasized the government's commitment to protecting citizens' interests and the state's cultural identity. The approval of this law marks a significant step in the preservation of Uttarakhand's resources and aligns with the public's aspirations for cultural conservation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Uttarakhand Shines on National Games Stage as Chief Minister Dhami Inspires Athletes
Uttarakhand's Infrastructure Transformation: Chief Minister Dhami's Strategic Push
Chief Minister Dhami Celebrates Cycling Champs at National Games
Arunachal Pradesh Revamps Social Schemes with Major Cabinet Decisions