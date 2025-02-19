Left Menu

Uttarakhand Approves Historic Land Law to Safeguard Identity

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has approved a new land law to protect the state's resources and cultural identity. This historic move addresses longstanding public demand to restrict land purchases and aims to preserve the state's heritage and citizens' rights.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 19-02-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:23 IST
Uttarakhand Approves Historic Land Law to Safeguard Identity
  • Country:
  • India

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has enacted a groundbreaking land law, aimed at securing the state's resources and maintaining its distinctive cultural identity. The decision, made on Wednesday, responds to a growing public call for stricter regulations on land acquisitions in the area.

State officials noted that people have long urged limits on individual land purchases to preserve Uttarakhand's unique heritage. Chief Minister Dhami initiated the move towards stringent land laws in September last year, highlighting widespread rule violations in land transactions.

In a post-decision announcement, Dhami emphasized the government's commitment to protecting citizens' interests and the state's cultural identity. The approval of this law marks a significant step in the preservation of Uttarakhand's resources and aligns with the public's aspirations for cultural conservation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025