Uttarakhand Approves Historic Land Law to Safeguard Identity

The Uttarakhand Cabinet has enacted a groundbreaking land law, aimed at securing the state's resources and maintaining its distinctive cultural identity. The decision, made on Wednesday, responds to a growing public call for stricter regulations on land acquisitions in the area.

State officials noted that people have long urged limits on individual land purchases to preserve Uttarakhand's unique heritage. Chief Minister Dhami initiated the move towards stringent land laws in September last year, highlighting widespread rule violations in land transactions.

In a post-decision announcement, Dhami emphasized the government's commitment to protecting citizens' interests and the state's cultural identity. The approval of this law marks a significant step in the preservation of Uttarakhand's resources and aligns with the public's aspirations for cultural conservation.

