Security Scuffle: Union Minister and Chandigarh Police Clash

Tensions escalated on Wednesday when a scuffle erupted between Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's security personnel and Chandigarh policemen. The incident occurred as Bittu sought an audience with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.

The Union Minister aimed to discuss FIRs filed against his supporters, including allegations involving his close aides. However, a heated exchange developed when Bittu was denied access to Mann, prompting a confrontation with local police.

The interaction involved accusations of blocked pathways and transgressions of security protocols, leaving both sides locked in disagreement. Bittu condemned the actions, claiming abuses were hurled at his staff while reporters questioned the unfolding drama at the ministerial level.

(With inputs from agencies.)