Security Scuffle: Union Minister and Chandigarh Police Clash
A confrontation ensued between Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's security and Chandigarh police near Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's residence. Bittu sought a meeting regarding FIRs against his supporters, leading to tensions and accusations. Police and Bittu's security traded accusations over responsibility for his safety.
- Country:
- India
Tensions escalated on Wednesday when a scuffle erupted between Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu's security personnel and Chandigarh policemen. The incident occurred as Bittu sought an audience with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann.
The Union Minister aimed to discuss FIRs filed against his supporters, including allegations involving his close aides. However, a heated exchange developed when Bittu was denied access to Mann, prompting a confrontation with local police.
The interaction involved accusations of blocked pathways and transgressions of security protocols, leaving both sides locked in disagreement. Bittu condemned the actions, claiming abuses were hurled at his staff while reporters questioned the unfolding drama at the ministerial level.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
US Deportation Drama: The Flight of 205 Punjabi Immigrants
NAPA Urges Punjab to Aid Deportees Amid Increasing Immigration Crackdown
Justice Served: Life Imprisonment for 1992 Punjab Fake Encounter Officers
Sikkim Chief Minister Debunks Darjeeling Merger Rumors Amid Autonomy Assurance
Industrialist Anil Ambani meets Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.