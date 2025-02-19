Madhya Pradesh Police Neutralizes Four Naxalites in Balaghat Encounter

In a decisive operation, four Naxalites, including three female cadres, were killed on Wednesday in an encounter with police forces in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district, according to official sources.

The state's anti-Naxal Hawk Force, alongside local teams, engaged the rebels in a forested area approximately 90 km from the district headquarters. Additional Superintendent of Police Vijay Dabar confirmed that several weapons, including an INSAS rifle and a Self-Loading Rifle, were recovered from the site.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended the police's efforts on social media, emphasizing the state's commitment to eradicating Naxalism. The operation aligns with the central government's campaign to eliminate Left-wing extremism by 2026.

