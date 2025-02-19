Supreme Court Slams West Bengal Over 18-Year Delay in Retirement Dues
The Supreme Court criticized the West Bengal government for an 18-year delay in paying retirement dues to a man, dismissing the state's plea as 'frivolous' and imposing a penalty of Rs 10 lakh. The court ordered the dues to be paid within four weeks, noting prolonged procedural delays.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has issued a strong rebuke to the West Bengal government for failing to pay a man's retirement dues for 18 years, calling the state's plea 'frivolous' and imposing a Rs 10 lakh penalty. The bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta dismissed the state's challenge to a Calcutta High Court decision.
In a decision rendered on February 14, the court criticized the state for filing its plea with a 'substantial delay of 391 days' without a satisfactory explanation. The bench decided the case on its merits and instructed that the penalty be paid to the respondent within four weeks.
The case highlights severe administrative delays, where despite being exonerated in a prior disciplinary inquiry, the retiree waited years for the settlement of his dues. The Supreme Court ordered immediate payment of all dues, condemning the state's inaction despite a high court order to release the funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
EU Court Upholds Poland's €320M Penalty Over EU Law Breaches
Adani Wilmar Faces Hefty Penalty from Uttar Pradesh GST Department
CBI's Pursuit of Justice: Calcutta High Court Admits Appeal
Death Penalty for Mangal Panwar in 'Rarest of Rare' Rape Case
RG Kar rape-murder case: Calcutta High Court admits appeal of CBI challenging trial court’s life term sentence to convict Sanjay Roy.