Instagram Trust Betrayed: Shocking Assault in Gurugram

A woman from Delhi has accused two men of raping her after developing a friendship on Instagram, according to police sources. An FIR has been filed at the Sector 29 police station.

The complainant alleged that she had befriended Gajendra and Vikas roughly 25 days ago on the social media platform. The men reportedly gained her trust through polite conversations.

After her husband's death from COVID-19, the woman shared her personal struggles with the two, the police report states. The accused allegedly exploited her vulnerability, luring her to Gurugram where the assault occurred. Threats were made against her life if she disclosed the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)