Gravest Threats to Indian Democracy: Congress Challenges Election Commission's Autonomy

The Congress party, on Wednesday, voiced grave concerns regarding the perceived takeover of India's Election Commission by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling it a significant threat to the nation's democracy.

During a lengthy meeting led by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC leaders discussed the autonomy of the Election Commission in detail, citing omissions and manipulations in electoral rolls across multiple states, which they claimed were deliberate efforts to sway electoral outcomes. These concerns were highlighted in light of the Supreme Court's adjournment on cases addressing the appointments of election commissioners under the current law.

Congress General Secretary Jairam Ramesh emphasized the party's commitment to raising these issues in the Supreme Court and Parliament, urging urgency in addressing what they classify as fundamental democratic threats. The INDIA bloc remains united on this front, with a collective strategy planned for the upcoming parliamentary sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)