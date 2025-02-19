Left Menu

Trump Administration Faces Backlash Over Foreign Aid Funding Freeze

The Trump administration, despite a federal judge's order to lift a freeze on foreign aid funding, continues to halt disbursements for contracts and grants. Legal authorities at USAID and the State Department cite their right to terminate agreements, raising concerns among non-profit groups and affected partners.

The Trump administration has drawn criticism for not releasing foreign aid funds, despite a federal judge's decision to lift the funding freeze. Instead, officials argue they are adhering to legal provisions that allow the suspension of agreements.

According to government filings, the administration claims compliance with U.S. District Judge Amir Ali's temporary restraining order. They highlight a clause permitting enforcement of contract terms by USAID and the State Department. However, the administration contends that most agreements permit termination based on pre-existing or implied conditions.

The continuation of funding suspension has sparked outrage from advocacy groups such as Public Citizen. Peter Maybarduk, representing non-profit plaintiffs, condemned the move, emphasizing the detrimental impact on global partners who depend on U.S. aid.

