EU Poised to Ease Syria Sanctions Amid Changing Dynamics

The European Union plans to suspend Syria sanctions related to energy, transport, and reconstruction. This move comes after rethinking their approach following Bashar al-Assad's ousting. The EU aims to facilitate humanitarian aid and may further ease measures after assessing the situation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 22:26 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union is on the verge of suspending sanctions against Syria concerning energy, transport, and reconstruction. According to a draft declaration seen by Reuters, EU foreign ministers are scheduled to discuss the Syrian situation at an imminent meeting in Brussels on February 24.

Currently, the EU has various sanctions targeting individuals and economic sectors within Syria. These measures are undergoing reconsideration following the removal of Bashar al-Assad by insurgent forces in December, spearheaded by the group Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS). Last month, EU ministers agreed on a preliminary plan to alleviate sanctions, leaving specifics for future discussions.

The proposed declaration outlines the EU's decision to suspend certain restrictions in the areas of energy, transport, and reconstruction. It also aims to ease financial and banking transactions linked to these sectors. Furthermore, the EU intends to extend indefinitely a humanitarian exemption, ensuring the steady delivery of aid. The document hints at a gradual approach, suggesting further assessment to determine the suitability of suspensions, based on ongoing analysis of the situation in Syria.

