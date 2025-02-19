Left Menu

Madhya Pradesh Police Neutralize Maoist Leader in High-Stakes Encounter

In Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat, police eliminated a Maoist leader with a Rs 14 lakh bounty, in a fierce encounter. This operation, targeting Chhattisgarh-origin Asha and her female cadre, unfolded near Ronda Forest. The mission aligned with government efforts to eradicate Naxalism by 2026, urged by Chief Minister Yadav.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 19-02-2025 23:39 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 23:39 IST
The Madhya Pradesh police achieved a significant victory against left-wing extremism by eliminating a notorious Maoist leader in the Balaghat district. The operation, initiated in the early morning, involved local and state police forces targeting Asha, a commander of a newly formed Maoist division.

Asha, who hailed from Sukma in Chhattisgarh, was carrying a Rs 14 lakh bounty and was leading a faction operating within the Kanha Tiger Reserve and the Bhoramdeo Wildlife Sanctuary. The encounter resulted in the deaths of Asha and three of her female associates, as police forces engaged them in a prolonged gunfight.

Madhya Pradesh's efforts align with the national campaign to eliminate Naxalism by 2026, spearheaded by the Prime Minister and Home Minister. Chief Minister Mohan Yadav commended the police's success, underscoring the state's commitment to eradicating left-wing extremism.

(With inputs from agencies.)

