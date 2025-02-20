Tensions Escalate in Eastern Congo Amid Rebel Advances and Government Retreat

Volleys of gunfire erupted in Uvira, an eastern border town of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Wednesday amid heightened tensions with advancing Rwanda-backed rebels.

The chaos forced residents to flee, with reports of looting and bodies in the streets. Government soldiers and police officers were seen retreating, exacerbating fears of escalating violence.

As Uvira fell into chaos, humanitarian efforts faced disruptions, and concerns of a wider conflict were fueled by weakening government control and significant territorial gains by the M23 rebels.

