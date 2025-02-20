Left Menu

Tensions Escalate in Eastern Congo Amid Rebel Advances and Government Retreat

In the Democratic Republic of Congo's eastern town of Uvira, violence erupted as government forces clashed with Rwanda-backed rebels, leading to looting and a deteriorating security situation. The conflict has forced residents to flee, while the weakening government control has sparked fears of a wider war.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 02:25 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 02:25 IST
Tensions Escalate in Eastern Congo Amid Rebel Advances and Government Retreat
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Volleys of gunfire erupted in Uvira, an eastern border town of the Democratic Republic of Congo, on Wednesday amid heightened tensions with advancing Rwanda-backed rebels.

The chaos forced residents to flee, with reports of looting and bodies in the streets. Government soldiers and police officers were seen retreating, exacerbating fears of escalating violence.

As Uvira fell into chaos, humanitarian efforts faced disruptions, and concerns of a wider conflict were fueled by weakening government control and significant territorial gains by the M23 rebels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

Stagnant Salaries: UK's Wage Growth Hits 3-Year Low

 United Kingdom
2
Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

Record Highs in Anti-Muslim Incidents in Britain: A Wake-up Call

 Global
3
UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

UK's Ambitious Decade-Long Study to Unveil Vaping Impact on Youth

 Global
4
Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

Howard Lutnick: The New Face of US Trade Policy?

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strengthening AMR Control: Japan’s Shift to a Targeted One Health Approach

Combatting Healthcare Fraud: The Role of Digital Technology and Analytics

Saline Agriculture Solutions: Securing Viet Nam’s Mekong Delta Farms

Automation in South Korea: How AI and Robotics Are Reshaping Work and Wages

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025