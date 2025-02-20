Australia Monitors Chinese Navy Task Group Amid Regional Tensions

Australia is currently keeping a vigilant eye on a Chinese navy task group operating within the country's exclusive economic zone off the east coast. Although the ships have not violated maritime regulations, Defense Minister Richard Marles assured that every move is being closely monitored.

The People's Liberation Army Navy's fleet, consisting of a frigate, cruiser, and a replenishment vessel, recently navigated the Torres Strait and is now sailing within 150 nautical miles of Sydney, as reported by the Financial Times. The Australian air force and navy are actively engaged in monitoring the group.

This situation arises amid tensions following Australia's recent concerns over China's 'unsafe' military actions in the South China Sea. Both Australia and the United States remain wary of China's growing influence in the Pacific. As part of regional defense discussions, Marles is scheduled to meet with Papua New Guinea's Defense Minister, Billy Joseph.

