Costa Rica to Host Migrants Deported from U.S.

Costa Rica will temporarily house migrants deported from the United States for up to six weeks before their repatriation. This decision, announced by Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves, is aimed at strengthening ties with the U.S. amidst tariff threats from President Donald Trump.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2025 03:50 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 03:50 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Costa Rica has agreed to host migrants deported from the United States for up to six weeks before they are sent back to their home countries, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves announced on Wednesday.

Up to 200 migrants from countries including Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India will be received starting Thursday. Chaves emphasized Costa Rica's commitment to supporting the U.S., a vital economic partner, amid potential tariff threats. The deportees will be housed in a shelter before their final repatriation.

This move comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's demands for regional collaboration concerning migration and drug trafficking to avert tariffs in the region. Costa Rica will undertake this effort at U.S. expense, as the deportees await flights to their respective countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

