Costa Rica to Host Migrants Deported from U.S.

Costa Rica has agreed to host migrants deported from the United States for up to six weeks before they are sent back to their home countries, Costa Rican President Rodrigo Chaves announced on Wednesday.

Up to 200 migrants from countries including Uzbekistan, Pakistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, and India will be received starting Thursday. Chaves emphasized Costa Rica's commitment to supporting the U.S., a vital economic partner, amid potential tariff threats. The deportees will be housed in a shelter before their final repatriation.

This move comes in response to U.S. President Donald Trump's demands for regional collaboration concerning migration and drug trafficking to avert tariffs in the region. Costa Rica will undertake this effort at U.S. expense, as the deportees await flights to their respective countries.

