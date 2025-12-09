Left Menu

US Tariffs on Indian Rice: A Minor Hurdle in Expanding Global Markets

Indian rice exporters see the US tariff threat as a minor concern, given the small American market share and growing demand from other regions. Despite potential tariff hikes, exports remain steady, with India continuing to dominate global rice production and expanding into new markets like Benin and Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 09-12-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 09-12-2025 19:41 IST
US Tariffs on Indian Rice: A Minor Hurdle in Expanding Global Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Indian rice exporters are largely unfazed by the US threat to impose additional tariffs, noting that exports to the US represent a minor share of their business. Despite discussions in Washington about increasing duties, industry leaders assert that demand for Indian rice remains robust.

Prem Garg, President of the India Rice Exporter Federation, emphasized that exports of basmati rice to the US account for less than three percent of annual shipments. The US share in India's total rice exports stands at below one percent, suggesting limited impact on the sector.

As India overtakes China as the world's largest rice producer, its focus remains on expanding its market presence in emerging markets like Benin and Russia, with significant interest from Gulf and African countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

Japanese Investors Flock to Foreign Bonds Amid Market Volatility

 Global
2
Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in Costs

Govt Unveils Major Planning Overhaul to Boost Growth, Jobs and Cut $13B in C...

 New Zealand
3
Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

Court Unseals Ghislaine Maxwell Grand Jury Documents

 United States
4
Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

Conspiracy Uncovered: The Battle for Karnataka's Forest Land

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-fintech adoption enhances profitability, ESG disclosure and shock resistance

Human-integrated AI development is faster and safer than full automation

Generative AI driving major shifts in teaching, research and governance worldwide

Generative AI proven to strengthen student reasoning skills, especially problem-solving

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025