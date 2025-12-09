US Tariffs on Indian Rice: A Minor Hurdle in Expanding Global Markets

Indian rice exporters are largely unfazed by the US threat to impose additional tariffs, noting that exports to the US represent a minor share of their business. Despite discussions in Washington about increasing duties, industry leaders assert that demand for Indian rice remains robust.

Prem Garg, President of the India Rice Exporter Federation, emphasized that exports of basmati rice to the US account for less than three percent of annual shipments. The US share in India's total rice exports stands at below one percent, suggesting limited impact on the sector.

As India overtakes China as the world's largest rice producer, its focus remains on expanding its market presence in emerging markets like Benin and Russia, with significant interest from Gulf and African countries.

(With inputs from agencies.)