The Kremlin has responded critically to comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding U.S. President Donald Trump, describing them as unsatisfactory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Zelenskiy's approval ratings are on a downward trend, attributing this to a broader dissatisfaction with Ukrainian leadership.

Zelenskiy claimed on Wednesday that Trump was living in a 'disinformation bubble' and refuted the U.S. president's erroneous assertion that his approval rating was at 4%.

(With inputs from agencies.)