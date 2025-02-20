Left Menu

Zelenskiy Criticizes Trump Amid Declining Approval Ratings

The Kremlin criticized Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's remarks about U.S. President Donald Trump, noting Zelenskiy's declining approval ratings. Zelenskiy dismissed Trump's false claim about his popularity and accused Trump of being in a 'disinformation bubble.' Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov described Zelenskiy's rhetoric as lacking substance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 20-02-2025 15:10 IST | Created: 20-02-2025 15:10 IST
Zelenskiy
  • Country:
  • Russia

The Kremlin has responded critically to comments made by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy regarding U.S. President Donald Trump, describing them as unsatisfactory.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov pointed out that Zelenskiy's approval ratings are on a downward trend, attributing this to a broader dissatisfaction with Ukrainian leadership.

Zelenskiy claimed on Wednesday that Trump was living in a 'disinformation bubble' and refuted the U.S. president's erroneous assertion that his approval rating was at 4%.

(With inputs from agencies.)

