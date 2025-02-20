Ukraine Urged to Temper U.S. Criticism Amid Peace Deal Efforts

White House national security adviser Mike Waltz has urged Ukraine to moderate its critical stance towards the United States, as efforts to broker a peace agreement continue. Speaking in an interview on Thursday, Waltz highlighted the importance of reaching an accord that satisfies all involved parties.

"They need to tone it down and take a hard look and sign that deal," Waltz emphasized during his appearance on Fox News, specifically referring to a critical minerals trade agreement between Washington and Ukraine. This deal is seen as pivotal in strengthening diplomatic ties and economic cooperation.

While acknowledging the existing differences between the U.S. and Ukraine, Waltz expressed confidence in the potential for reconciliation and collaboration. The adviser underscored the significance of the partnership and the need for both nations to align on shared interests for regional stability and economic growth.

