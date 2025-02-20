U.S. Abstains from Co-Sponsoring U.N. Resolution on Ukraine
The U.S. has decided not to co-sponsor a U.N. draft resolution advocating for Ukraine's territorial integrity and demanding Russia withdraw its troops, indicating a potential shift in its support. The draft is co-sponsored by over 50 countries and highlights the political crisis with U.S. support for Ukraine.
The United States has for the first time refrained from backing a United Nations draft resolution that underscores Ukraine's territorial integrity, as diplomatic sources disclosed to Reuters. The resolution, marking the third anniversary of Moscow's invasion, demands that Russian forces withdraw from Ukraine.
This development could indicate a significant shift in Washington's stance, given that the U.S. has consistently co-sponsored such resolutions advocating a just peace in Ukraine over the past few years. The United Nations General Assembly, slated to vote on the draft, comprises 193 members whose resolutions, though non-binding, hold substantial political influence.
More than 50 nations are sponsoring the draft resolution, yet the United States remains absent, according to a second diplomatic source. With the U.S. remaining aloof, attention turns to securing support from other regions, notably the Global South. This decision surfaces amid tensions between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and former U.S. President Donald Trump, who seeks to end the war through negotiations with Russia.
(With inputs from agencies.)
