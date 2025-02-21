U.S. Shifts Stance on Ukraine: A Diplomatic Turning Point?
The U.S. is refusing to co-sponsor a U.N. resolution marking three years since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, signaling a shift in its Ukraine policy. Disagreements over condemning Russian aggression have emerged, with diplomatic tensions rising as the U.S. seeks to rapidly end the conflict.
The United States' decision to not co-sponsor a U.N. resolution reinforcing Ukraine's territorial integrity marks a potential diplomatic shift. This move, seen as a departure from previous support, might reshape the U.S.'s role as Ukraine's key ally while the conflict remains unresolved.
In a related development, Washington objected to language condemning Russian aggression in a planned G7 statement, revealing deepening disagreements with Ukrainian leadership. President Trump's approach to expedite the war's end has heightened these tensions, further complicating international responses.
The draft U.N. resolution, which the U.S. opposes, calls for Russia to cease hostilities and withdraw troops. With the General Assembly set to vote soon, uncertainty looms over the U.S.'s stance as its historical backing of Ukraine comes into question, impacting global diplomatic dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
