Russia-U.S. Diplomatic Dialogues Set to Address Bilateral Irritants

Upcoming negotiations between Russia and the U.S. aim to address specific irritants in their bilateral relations, as reported by TASS. The talks, scheduled for the end of next week, will involve senior officials and focus on resolving ongoing diplomatic challenges.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 23-02-2025 19:29 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 19:29 IST
Next week, Russia and the United States are set to engage in crucial diplomatic talks aimed at resolving long-standing irritants in their bilateral relations, as confirmed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

According to TASS, these negotiations will take place at the department head level, signifying the importance of the discussions.

The talks represent an effort by both nations to manage and potentially alleviate tensions impacting their diplomatic engagements.

