Russia-U.S. Diplomatic Dialogues Set to Address Bilateral Irritants

Next week, Russia and the United States are set to engage in crucial diplomatic talks aimed at resolving long-standing irritants in their bilateral relations, as confirmed by Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

According to TASS, these negotiations will take place at the department head level, signifying the importance of the discussions.

The talks represent an effort by both nations to manage and potentially alleviate tensions impacting their diplomatic engagements.

(With inputs from agencies.)