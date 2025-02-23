Left Menu

Turmoil at the Pentagon: Trump's Wave of Dismissals Stirs Debate

Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defends President Trump's dismissal of top military officials, arguing that the move isn't unprecedented. Critics, however, claim it's a political move. The dismissals include Gen. CQ Brown Jr., with Trump naming Lt. Gen. Dan Caine as his replacement. The firings have sparked varied reactions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 23-02-2025 22:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2025 22:01 IST
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move drawing significant attention, Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth defended the recent wave of top military official dismissals at the Pentagon, including the dismissal of Air Force Gen. CQ Brown Jr. Hegseth insists that such changes are not unusual, citing past presidents like Roosevelt and Obama who made similar moves.

The Trump administration's approach, however, has faced criticism, with some arguing that these dismissals inject unwarranted politics into military affairs. Hegseth maintains that President Trump is entitled to choose his national security advisory team and that the dismissals reflect a desire to have the right personnel in place.

Notably, Trump's decision to replace Brown with retired Air Force Lt. Gen. Dan Caine aligns with his campaign promise to reshape the military's leadership. The development has sparked discussions about the administration's tactics and the broader implications for military policy under Trump's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

