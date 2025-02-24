Left Menu

Hamas and Israel: Tensions Over Prisoner Release Stall Ceasefire Talks

Hamas has declared it will not engage in further negotiations with Israel on the ongoing ceasefire unless Palestinian prisoners are released, as previously agreed upon. Israel has delayed the release of these prisoners, pending Hamas meeting its preconditions, leading to a pause in the peace talks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 24-02-2025 02:43 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 02:43 IST
Hamas and Israel: Tensions Over Prisoner Release Stall Ceasefire Talks
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Hamas officials have stated that they will not enter into further negotiations regarding the fragile ceasefire with Israel unless Palestinian prisoners are released as initially agreed. This statement was made by Hamas official Basem Naim in a conversation with Reuters.

On Sunday, Israel announced that it would delay the planned release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This delay is purportedly contingent on the militant group Hamas meeting specific Israeli conditions, thus further complicating the prospects of continuing peace talks.

The current stalemate highlights ongoing tensions in the region, as both parties grapple with the terms of the phased ceasefire and their respective demands.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

Bivol Triumphs in Thrilling Rematch, Sets Stage for Third Showdown

 Global
2
Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

Trudeau and Trump Unite on Global Issues

 Global
3
Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

Israel Delays Palestinian Prisoner Release Amid Hostage Swap Controversy

 Global
4
European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

European Leaders Rally to Secure U.S. Support Amid Ukraine Crisis

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025