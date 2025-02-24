Hamas and Israel: Tensions Over Prisoner Release Stall Ceasefire Talks
Hamas has declared it will not engage in further negotiations with Israel on the ongoing ceasefire unless Palestinian prisoners are released, as previously agreed upon. Israel has delayed the release of these prisoners, pending Hamas meeting its preconditions, leading to a pause in the peace talks.
Hamas officials have stated that they will not enter into further negotiations regarding the fragile ceasefire with Israel unless Palestinian prisoners are released as initially agreed. This statement was made by Hamas official Basem Naim in a conversation with Reuters.
On Sunday, Israel announced that it would delay the planned release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This delay is purportedly contingent on the militant group Hamas meeting specific Israeli conditions, thus further complicating the prospects of continuing peace talks.
The current stalemate highlights ongoing tensions in the region, as both parties grapple with the terms of the phased ceasefire and their respective demands.
