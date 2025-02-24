Hamas and Israel: Tensions Over Prisoner Release Stall Ceasefire Talks

Hamas officials have stated that they will not enter into further negotiations regarding the fragile ceasefire with Israel unless Palestinian prisoners are released as initially agreed. This statement was made by Hamas official Basem Naim in a conversation with Reuters.

On Sunday, Israel announced that it would delay the planned release of hundreds of Palestinian prisoners. This delay is purportedly contingent on the militant group Hamas meeting specific Israeli conditions, thus further complicating the prospects of continuing peace talks.

The current stalemate highlights ongoing tensions in the region, as both parties grapple with the terms of the phased ceasefire and their respective demands.

