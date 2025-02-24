Sweeping USAID Cuts Under Trump Administration Spark Controversy

The Trump administration announced on Sunday that it will place all non-critical USAID personnel on paid leave, eliminating 1,600 positions in a significant overhaul of U.S. foreign assistance. The move has raised concerns about the agency's ability to maintain its global influence efforts.

Efforts led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency aim to streamline U.S. international aid mechanisms, although some criticize the reduction as short-sighted, potentially compromising U.S. crisis response capability abroad. Affected employees received notification of their termination, effective April 24.

A federal judge's recent ruling allows the government to proceed with the cuts, despite objections from employee unions. Exemptions from the aid freeze, largely for security purposes, amount to $5.3 billion, overshadowing the meager less than $100 million allocated for humanitarian relief from USAID's previous $40 billion annual program funds.

