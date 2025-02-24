Sweeping USAID Cuts Under Trump Administration Spark Controversy
The Trump administration has announced a significant reduction in USAID staff, leading to 1,600 positions being eliminated. This move is part of a broader effort to overhaul U.S. foreign assistance, sparking concerns about its impact on American 'soft power' and foreign influence efforts.
The Trump administration announced on Sunday that it will place all non-critical USAID personnel on paid leave, eliminating 1,600 positions in a significant overhaul of U.S. foreign assistance. The move has raised concerns about the agency's ability to maintain its global influence efforts.
Efforts led by Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency aim to streamline U.S. international aid mechanisms, although some criticize the reduction as short-sighted, potentially compromising U.S. crisis response capability abroad. Affected employees received notification of their termination, effective April 24.
A federal judge's recent ruling allows the government to proceed with the cuts, despite objections from employee unions. Exemptions from the aid freeze, largely for security purposes, amount to $5.3 billion, overshadowing the meager less than $100 million allocated for humanitarian relief from USAID's previous $40 billion annual program funds.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
CFPB in Turmoil: Elon Musk's Challenging Move Sparks Protests
David Schwimmer Urges Elon Musk to Ban Kanye West from Platform Over Anti-Semitic Remarks
Innovation Alliance: Kristi Noem and Elon Musk Transform U.S. Government Efficiency
Elon Musk to Uncover Billions in Pentagon Fraud, Says Trump
Whistleblower or Risk? Elon Musk's Bold Pentagon Audit