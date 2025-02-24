Left Menu

Tragic End in Paharganj: A Heartbreaking Tale

A 23-year-old man named Jasmit, a habitual drinker, was found dead by suicide at his home in central Delhi's Paharganj. The incident followed a conflict with his mother. Initial investigations suggest he forced entry into his house before the tragedy occurred.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 09:24 IST
  Country:
  • India

A young man, aged 23, was discovered dead by suicide at his residence in the Paharganj area of central Delhi, according to officials.

Police reports indicate that the event transpired on a Sunday night and the deceased, identified as Jasmit, also known as Jashn, was known for his drinking habits and frequent disagreements with his family.

Following a heated altercation with his mother, his parents temporarily moved out, only to be informed the next day of an attempted break-in. The situation took a tragic turn when a relative found Jasmit deceased, hanging at their home.

(With inputs from agencies.)

