Tragic End in Paharganj: A Heartbreaking Tale
A 23-year-old man named Jasmit, a habitual drinker, was found dead by suicide at his home in central Delhi's Paharganj. The incident followed a conflict with his mother. Initial investigations suggest he forced entry into his house before the tragedy occurred.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-02-2025 09:24 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 09:24 IST
- Country:
- India
A young man, aged 23, was discovered dead by suicide at his residence in the Paharganj area of central Delhi, according to officials.
Police reports indicate that the event transpired on a Sunday night and the deceased, identified as Jasmit, also known as Jashn, was known for his drinking habits and frequent disagreements with his family.
Following a heated altercation with his mother, his parents temporarily moved out, only to be informed the next day of an attempted break-in. The situation took a tragic turn when a relative found Jasmit deceased, hanging at their home.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Trump-Putin Call: A Bid to End Ukraine Conflict
Priyanka Gandhi Vows to Tackle Human-Animal Conflicts in Wayanad
Deadly Convoy Ambush: Malian Civilians Caught in Conflict
Sudan's Power Struggle: New Government Formation Amidst Ongoing Conflict
High-Stakes Diplomacy: Trump and Allies Tackle Ukraine Conflict