Tragic End in Paharganj: A Heartbreaking Tale

A young man, aged 23, was discovered dead by suicide at his residence in the Paharganj area of central Delhi, according to officials.

Police reports indicate that the event transpired on a Sunday night and the deceased, identified as Jasmit, also known as Jashn, was known for his drinking habits and frequent disagreements with his family.

Following a heated altercation with his mother, his parents temporarily moved out, only to be informed the next day of an attempted break-in. The situation took a tragic turn when a relative found Jasmit deceased, hanging at their home.

(With inputs from agencies.)