Resurgence of Somali Piracy: Threat Looms Over Horn of Africa Waters

Somali pirates seized the Yemeni fishing vessel Saytuun-2 before abandoning it after five days, stealing crew belongings. Attacks off Somalia have surged, aided by regional instability. Pirate activity, which once peaked in 2011, appears to be on the rise again, posing significant economic threats.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 24-02-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 21:38 IST
A Yemeni fishing vessel, Saytuun-2, seized by suspected Somali pirates has been freed after five days, authorities confirmed on Monday. The European naval force EUNAVFOR Atalanta reported the pirates initially attacked off Eyl, Somalia, on February 17.

The pirates, equipped with ladders and weapons, used the Saytuun-2 to potentially target other vessels as a mothership. After stealing crew belongings, they vacated the ship, allowing the crew to remain unscathed.

Pirate activity off Somalia, which led to significant economic costs in 2011, has increased. This resurgence is linked to instability from Yemen's Houthi rebels, especially amid the Israel-Hamas conflict. The International Maritime Bureau noted seven incidents in 2024 alone.

(With inputs from agencies.)

