Left Menu

Tragedy and Tension: Wild Elephant Attack Sparks Protests in Kannur

Residents of Aralam in Kannur district protested after a wild elephant killed a tribal couple. They blocked an ambulance carrying the bodies, demanding the presence of Forest Minister A K Saseendran. The bodies were cremated after discussions, and the government announced compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kannur | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:09 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:09 IST
Tragedy and Tension: Wild Elephant Attack Sparks Protests in Kannur
  • Country:
  • India

In the wake of a tragic incident where a tribal couple was killed by a wild elephant in Aralam, tension gripped the Kannur district.

Residents mounted a protest, blocking the ambulance carrying the victims' bodies, demanding action from the government.

This resulted in discussions with officials, and assurances were given for preventive measures and compensation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

European Markets Steady Amid Political Uncertainty and Tech Anticipation

 Global
2
Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

Chris Froome's Unexpected Setback: Tour Dreams Shattered by Injury

 Global
3
Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Student

Alex Rodriguez's Half-Court Heroics: Yankee Legend Scores $10K for Lucky Stu...

 Global
4
EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

EU-Israel Diplomatic Talks Spark Debate Amid Gaza Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Macroeconomic Shocks of Natural Disasters: Lessons for Resilience and Recovery

Smarter Mango Sorting: AI Enhances Ripeness Detection for Farmers and Exporters

EU Enlargement’s Economic Impact: 20 Years of Growth and Regional Benefits

Building Roads, Reducing Violence? The Role of Infrastructure in the DRC’s Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025