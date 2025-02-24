Tragedy and Tension: Wild Elephant Attack Sparks Protests in Kannur
Residents of Aralam in Kannur district protested after a wild elephant killed a tribal couple. They blocked an ambulance carrying the bodies, demanding the presence of Forest Minister A K Saseendran. The bodies were cremated after discussions, and the government announced compensation.
In the wake of a tragic incident where a tribal couple was killed by a wild elephant in Aralam, tension gripped the Kannur district.
Residents mounted a protest, blocking the ambulance carrying the victims' bodies, demanding action from the government.
This resulted in discussions with officials, and assurances were given for preventive measures and compensation.
