Call for Enhanced Housing Aid: Punjab Vidhan Sabha Advocates for Increased Support under PMAY-G

A committee from Punjab Vidhan Sabha recommends an increase in financial aid for house construction under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana. The committee argues that the current aid of Rs 1.20 lakh is inadequate, suggesting it be increased, drawing comparisons to similar schemes offering higher financial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 24-02-2025 22:52 IST | Created: 24-02-2025 22:52 IST
Call for Enhanced Housing Aid: Punjab Vidhan Sabha Advocates for Increased Support under PMAY-G
  • Country:
  • India

During the Punjab Vidhan Sabha session, a significant development unfolded as a committee called for an increase in financial assistance under the Pradhan Mantri Gramin Awas Yojana (PMAY-G). The committee highlighted that the current aid of Rs 1.20 lakh is insufficient for the construction of a decent house.

Led by AAP MLA Budh Ram, the report by the Vidhan Sabha committee pointed out the challenges faced by beneficiaries due to the rising cost of raw materials. The demand for increased aid aligns with another central scheme, which provides Rs 2 lakh for similar purposes.

The committee also emphasized the need for greater involvement of MLAs in the survey process to identify beneficiaries and ensure wider coverage of beneficiaries in villages across Punjab. They urged the state government to appeal to the Center for enhanced financial support.

(With inputs from agencies.)

