Rajasthan's Reckoning: Crackdown on Accused in Disturbing Assault and Conversion Case
In Rajasthan's Beawar district, police arrested seven men for allegedly sexually assaulting minors and engaging in forced religious conversions. A total of 11 people, including minors and a former ward councillor, have been detained. Bijainagar municipality has taken steps to remove illegal constructions linked to the accused.
In Rajasthan's Beawar district, a shocking case unfolds as seven men stand accused of sexually assaulting minors and forcing them into religious conversion. The arrests come after police registered three FIRs against ten men based on reports from the victims' families.
Accusations include contact through social media, gifting Chinese mobile phones, and sexual exploitation. Bijainagar municipality has responded by dismantling illegal structures on municipal land tied to the accused, aiming to curb such activities.
The incident has sparked widespread protests, with markets in several towns closing down. Authorities aim for a thorough investigation, and a former ward councillor, Hakim Qureshi, is among those arrested as rallies demand strict justice.
